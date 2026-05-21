Decline in new sales for most protection lines: Swiss Re Term & Health Watch

Last year, 2,003,907 new term assurance, whole of life, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) policies were sold, declining by 1.8% compared to 2024. Looking at product type, IP was the only protection product to see growth in 2025. Total new sales for IP were up by 11.9% to 262,994 from 235,063 in 2024, compared to growth of 18.4% in 2024. Swiss Re said the growth in IP was supported by increased use of multi-benefit policies, with "strong" contributions from shorter-term and retirement-aligned cover. Meanwhile, total new sales for life assurance were down by 11.3%. Bre...