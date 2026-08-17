Most customers believe mental health will cause declined cover

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has found that 65% of customers believed sharing mental health information with insurers will lead to declined cover.
According to the IFoA's report, The anxiety of access: bridging the gap between mental health and financial services, which surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults, 49% have experienced mental health challenges. Interacting with financial services providers, including insurers, banks and utility providers, was found to still be a source of "significant" stress for many. The report found three key issues, the first being that people do not feel safe being transparent. This comes as 79% of customers believed sharing mental health information with insurers will lead to higher costs, alongside...
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