Vitality promotes Kirsty Leece to group chief risk officer

Provider, Vitality, has promoted Kirsty Leece to group chief risk officer (CRO) across the wider global Vitality business, effective 1 October 2026.
The appointment expands Leece's current responsibilities as CRO for health and life insurance within Vitality's UK group. Leece's new role will encompass oversight of risk management across Vitality's wider international operations, covering Vitality in the UK, US and global markets. In the role, Leece will lead development and execution of the group's risk strategy, covering governance and risk management. Neville Koopowitz, group CEO, Vitality, said that as the provider looks to continue expanding internationally, effective risk management remains fundamental to delivering sus...
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