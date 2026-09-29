Royal London launches protection adviser guide

The provider said that its data showed 20% of protection applications never go on risk and 10% are cancelled within the first year. Its guide, dubbed Building Better Business Quality, Together, looks to use tools, insights and support to help advisers engage clients with the market. The guide focuses on three main areas: Engaging clients early Getting applications right first time Maintaining ongoing engagement Jon Fuller, protection distribution director, Royal London, said: "Our new guide is designed to help advisers focus on the points in the journey where they can mak...