Royal London launches protection adviser guide

Client engagement, application quality and long-term retention

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Royal London has launched an adviser guide to aid firms looking to improve protection uptake and engage clients.

The provider said that its data showed 20% of protection applications never go on risk and 10% are cancelled within the first year. Its guide, dubbed Building Better Business Quality, Together, looks to use tools, insights and support to help advisers engage clients with the market. The guide focuses on three main areas: Engaging clients early Getting applications right first time Maintaining ongoing engagement Jon Fuller, protection distribution director, Royal London, said: "Our new guide is designed to help advisers focus on the points in the journey where they can mak...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

"A landmark policy as significant as the creation of the NHS": National Care Service

Professional skills: Clients resist insurance language

More on Insurer

Vitality promotes Kirsty Leece to group chief risk officer
Insurer

Vitality promotes Kirsty Leece to group chief risk officer

Supporting growth and innovation across all markets

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 September 2026 • 2 min read
The Exeter names Karen Woodley as head of healthcare development
Insurer

The Exeter names Karen Woodley as head of healthcare development

Current head of healthcare distribution

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 September 2026 • 1 min read
Vitality updates cancer offering with Perci Health partnership
Insurer

Vitality updates cancer offering with Perci Health partnership

Personalised 12-month programme

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 September 2026 • 2 min read