This week's episode of the COVER Review dives into the FCA Pure Protection Market Study final report.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, speaks with Graeme Reynolds, director of competition, FCA, about the regulator's report.
The top stories this week are:
- FCA Pure Protection Market Study final report published
- FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Interview with FCA director of competition
- FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Industry reacts
- Keep Britain Working: Improving working-age health could generate £57bn
- IPAW 2026: Rethinking income protection for modern working lives