Keep Britain Working: Improving working-age health could generate £57bn

Keep Britain Working has been updated with a new report, dubbed 'A national growth opportunity', detailing next steps for the government initiative to ensure employee health and wellbeing.
The report illustrates the scale of the problem around poor employee health, it stated that 300,000 people with a health condition leave work each year. It said that of those absent from work for four to six weeks, 96% have a chance of returning to work, after a year it drops to less than 50%. The initial report published in November 2025 detailed that the state faces an "unsustainable cost" of £212bn per year through lost output, 7% of GDP. The report said that returning working-age health to 2014 levels could generate £57bn of additional annual output, around 2% of GDP, and unloc...
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