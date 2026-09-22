IPT receipts hit £4.49bn in 2026

The updated figure included a haul of £1.52bn collected in August 2026, with has risen approximately £223m year-on-year. The August 2025 IPT figure was £1.3bn for the month. At this point in 2025, IPT has raised £4.5bn for the Treasury, approximately £11m higher than the current year's total. Cara Spinks, head of life & health, Broadstone, said: "IPT continues to generate significant revenues for the Treasury, with receipts remaining on an upward trend as demand for insurance products grows and premiums increase. In FY25/26, IPT raised £9.04bn, exceeding the previous year's full...