It's fair to say this has been a long time coming, the FCA's Pure Protection Market Study has been looming over the industry for almost two years. But beyond that, this is a market that has been crying out for acceptance in the regulator's image of the wider financial services industry for decades. Broadly, the final report will disappoint some who wanted to see widespread change, as the interim report promised, no interventionalist policies or changes have been proposed. For others, the report will be an acknowledgement of the good work that the industry does, its actions very muc...