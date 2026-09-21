FCA Pure Protection Market Study final report published

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published the final report for its Pure Protection Market Study, stating the distribution of protection works well in many aspects for product holders.
The regulator said that it was not proposing new rules or market-wide interventions. Instead, it said it will focus on collaboration with the industry and wider stakeholders. No interventionalist policies were planned in the FCA's interim report, published earlier this year, in which it said it had "not considered banning products or commissions, or pricing interventions such as capping commissions" due to potential consequences and a disproportionate reaction to potential harms in the industry. Within the regulator's overview, it addressed three areas of concern for the market, that ...
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