FCA Pure Protection Market Study final report published

“For product holders, the distribution of pure protection works well”

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published the final report for its Pure Protection Market Study, stating the distribution of protection works well in many aspects for product holders.

The regulator said that it was not proposing new rules or market-wide interventions. Instead, it said it will focus on collaboration with the industry and wider stakeholders. No interventionalist policies were planned in the FCA's interim report, published earlier this year, in which it said it had "not considered banning products or commissions, or pricing interventions such as capping commissions" due to potential consequences and a disproportionate reaction to potential harms in the industry. Within the regulator's overview, it addressed three areas of concern for the market, that ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Industry reacts

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Interview with FCA director of competition

More on Regulation

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Industry reacts
Regulation

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Industry reacts

“Overall, the FCA has taken a pragmatic approach”

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 September 2026 • 5 min read
FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Key milestones
Regulation

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Key milestones

A timeline of key developments

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 September 2026 • 5 min read
FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Interview with FCA director of competition
Regulation

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Interview with FCA director of competition

In conversation with Graeme Reynolds, director of competition, FCA

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 September 2026 • 7 min read