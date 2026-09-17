Mental health to cost young workers £9.9bn in lost earnings: AXA Health

Young workers moving in and out of employment miss out on £16.5bn in foregone earnings each year, according to research commissioned by AXA Health.
The research, conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), showed that £9.9bn of these lost earnings are attributed to mental health. The surveyed also showed that 44% of respondents experienced at least one period of a month or more, outside employment during the previous three years. Heather Smith, CEO, AXA Health, said: "Getting more young people into work is rightly a national priority. "But getting someone into a job is only part of the challenge - equally important is ensuring they feel supported, confident and able to build lasting, fulfilling careers....
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