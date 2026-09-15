National Friendly launches term assurance

The provider said that the product has been designed with lower premiums, underwriting times and added value services in mind. Available on a single or joint basis, the product has a minimum premium of £4 per month with terminal illness benefit included as standard. National Friendly said that advisers could "expect a responsive underwriting experience" with a focus on quality. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "We know that for advisers, the underwriting experience can make or break a client relationship. In a market where service quality varies considerably, we thin...