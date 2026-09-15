National Friendly launches term assurance

National Friendly has launched its term assurance offering, dubbed Friendly Life Cover.
The provider said that the product has been designed with lower premiums, underwriting times and added value services in mind. Available on a single or joint basis, the product has a minimum premium of £4 per month with terminal illness benefit included as standard. National Friendly said that advisers could "expect a responsive underwriting experience" with a focus on quality. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "We know that for advisers, the underwriting experience can make or break a client relationship. In a market where service quality varies considerably, we thin...
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