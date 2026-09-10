Sorry (not sorry) to interrupt

World Suicide Prevention Day

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses World Suicide Prevention Day, 10 September 2026.

90. Minutes.  The amount of time it takes you to settle into the office, grab a coffee, catch up with co-workers and check emails. That's how often someone in the UK or Ireland dies by suicide, according to Samaritans. One. In. Four. At your settled spot, look at the bank of desks, are there three or more other people?  Samaritans says the likelihood is that one of you has had suicidal thoughts. Some of you who read those stats might not believe them, or at the very least might not relate to them. Some of you will identify yourself as the one in four. For that, I'm sorr...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

The protection gap is not a surprise. Treating it as one is.

Certua Life partners with employee benefits platform

More on Individual Protection

Over half of parents financially impacted by their child's illness or injury
Individual Protection

Over half of parents financially impacted by their child's illness or injury

MetLife’s Everyday Risk Report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 September 2026 • 2 min read
Beagle Street makes hires to support intermediary market growth
Individual Protection

Beagle Street makes hires to support intermediary market growth

Amanda Moore and Zoe Mears join

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 September 2026 • 2 min read
Customers reconnected to £3.2m of lost protection cover
Individual Protection

Customers reconnected to £3.2m of lost protection cover

Forms part of Billions 4 Millions initiative

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 August 2026 • 2 min read