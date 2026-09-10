Sorry (not sorry) to interrupt

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses World Suicide Prevention Day, 10 September 2026.
90. Minutes. The amount of time it takes you to settle into the office, grab a coffee, catch up with co-workers and check emails. That's how often someone in the UK or Ireland dies by suicide, according to Samaritans. One. In. Four. At your settled spot, look at the bank of desks, are there three or more other people? Samaritans says the likelihood is that one of you has had suicidal thoughts. Some of you who read those stats might not believe them, or at the very least might not relate to them. Some of you will identify yourself as the one in four. For that, I'm sorr...
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