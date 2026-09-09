Over half of parents financially impacted by their child's illness or injury

According to the provider's latest Everyday Risk Report, 21% of parents in the UK with a child under the age of 18 have had to take time off work as impromptu annual leave or sick leave to look after their injured or ill child. For 24% of adults, either themselves or someone in their household visited A&E in the past 12 months, while 15% had an overnight stay in hospital among their household. Despite this, only 7% of UK adults have a hospital-related protection policy in place, MetLife said. The provider pointed to data from the British Medical Journal which found that around 200,...