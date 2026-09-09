Over half of parents financially impacted by their child's illness or injury

MetLife’s Everyday Risk Report

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

More than half (57%) of parents have experienced at least one financial, work or childcare issue due to their child sustaining an injury or illness, MetLife UK has found.

According to the provider's latest Everyday Risk Report, 21% of parents in the UK with a child under the age of 18 have had to take time off work as impromptu annual leave or sick leave to look after their injured or ill child. For 24% of adults, either themselves or someone in their household visited A&E in the past 12 months, while 15% had an overnight stay in hospital among their household. Despite this, only 7% of UK adults have a hospital-related protection policy in place, MetLife said. The provider pointed to data from the British Medical Journal which found that around 200,...

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