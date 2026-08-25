Customers reconnected to £3.2m of lost protection cover

Customers have been reconnected to more than £2.5bn in lost and forgotten pensions, investments, savings and protection policies in the first half of 2026, by participating financial services firms in industry campaign, Billions 4 Millions.
The campaign aims to bring together firms from across UK financial services to reconnect customers with financial products they may have lost track of through changes to address, employment, provider or personal circumstances. In the first half of 2026, the average value associated with each successful reconnection was £31,647. The largest individual product identified was a protection policy carrying more than £3.2m of cover. While insurance and protection represented 12% of reconnections, it make up around 60% of value, with an average reported value of £157,754. Pensions account...
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