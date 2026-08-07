Government to launch up to 159 NHS mental health centres

The rollout includes 100 new community mental health centres, offering walk-in support without a referral, and 59 dedicated mental health emergency departments to support those in crisis specialist care. Backed by £343m funding, the first sites are set to open from autumn this year, while further facilities will open from March 2027. At the same time, 59 new mental health emergency departments will provide same-day specialist support for people experiencing a crisis who are medically fit and do not need treatment in A&E. This will reportedly more than double the number of dedicated...