Sandwich generations face a financial planning gap: Vitality

Finances stretched between generations

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research by Vitality has found that many of those in the sandwich generation could be underestimating the financial impact that a period of ill health may have on family finances.

The provider said the growing financial squeeze on UK households that are balancing the joint costs of supporting children and ageing parents has seen the sandwich generation balance competing financial responsibilities across generations. According to Vitality's survey of 2,000 UK adults, while many people in the sandwich generation are looking to avoid passing on similar financial pressures to their families, the preparation "often falls short" of intention. Around 62% of adults said they would be uncomfortable relying on relatives for financial or care support in later life. How...

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