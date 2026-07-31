The Casey Review, private healthcare receipts and consumer duty updates lead this week’s episode of the COVER Review.
COVER's editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 27 July 2026. Our top stories this week are: Burnham calls for National Care Service acceleration FCA's Consumer Duty review finds weak focus on customer outcomes PMI invoices up 8% in Q2: Healthcode Young adults taking out loans to cover private treatment: The Exeter What PM Burnham means for workplace health and social care
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