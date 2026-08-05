Royal London records rise in sales amid IP changes

Provider, Royal London, has recorded a rise in sales for protection in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), following updates to its income protection (IP) offering and continued momentum in high net-worth business.
Earlier this year, Royal London refreshed its IP occupation classes, which it said reflects the reality of modern working lives. The updated terms applied to more than 700 occupations, with 545 occupations having terms opened and lowered pricing for 162 further occupations. Royal London's new business sales for protection rose by 6% to £483m in H1 2026 from £455m the year prior, with new business contribution increasing to £50m from £30m in H1 2025. The provider also recorded £6.16bn in new business sales for life and pensions, compared to £5.89bn in H1 2025, which it said was support...
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