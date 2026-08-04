Gen Z nearly twice as likely as Millennials to seek mental health support

Research from RedArc has found that Gen Z have sought mental health support at nearly double the rate of Millennials.
The nurse-led support organisation said it has analysed thousands of referrals from working-age people across 2021 to 2025. It found that 43% of Gen Z referrals were for mental health concerns, compared with 22% for Millennials. The next highest proportion of mental health referrals were for Gen X at 14%, followed by Baby Boomers at 9%. Christine Husbands, commercial consultant, RedArc, said: "What stands out is the growing willingness among younger generations to talk about mental health concerns and seek support when they need it. "That does not mean other generations are les...
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