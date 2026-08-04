Most UK adults are open to using private healthcare

Despite growth in private hospital admissions, PHIN said this does not translate into easy decision-making when people go private. According to PHIN's report, Creating confidence: What do patients need from private healthcare information?, 84% of people would research private healthcare before using it, of which 28% would not know where to start. Around 26% of people felt ‘very confident' in organising and using private healthcare and 29% said it was easy to make decisions without trusted information, which declined to 9% among those who self-reported having low confidence. PHIN sa...