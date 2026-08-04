Most UK adults are open to using private healthcare

More than three quarters (77%) of the UK public are open to using private healthcare, the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has found.
Despite growth in private hospital admissions, PHIN said this does not translate into easy decision-making when people go private. According to PHIN's report, Creating confidence: What do patients need from private healthcare information?, 84% of people would research private healthcare before using it, of which 28% would not know where to start. Around 26% of people felt ‘very confident' in organising and using private healthcare and 29% said it was easy to make decisions without trusted information, which declined to 9% among those who self-reported having low confidence. PHIN sa...
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