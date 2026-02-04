NHS launches National Cancer Plan

The proposed changes are in reaction to the NHS not meeting its central cancer performance target, that being 85% of patients start treatment within 62 days of referral since 2014. The practicalities of the plan include a £2.3 billion investment in diagnostics, which aim to deliver 9.5 million additional tests by 2029. Robot assisted surgery; treatment at specialist centres; genomic testing; AI detection; and a reduction of waiting lists are also stated goals for the National Cancer Plan. Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, said: "Thanks to the revolution in medical sc...