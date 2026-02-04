NHS launches National Cancer Plan

The NHS has launched its National Cancer Plan, with the stated goal of ensuring three in four people diagnosed with cancer from 2035 onwards are cancer-free or living well after five years.
The proposed changes are in reaction to the NHS not meeting its central cancer performance target, that being 85% of patients start treatment within 62 days of referral since 2014. The practicalities of the plan include a £2.3 billion investment in diagnostics, which aim to deliver 9.5 million additional tests by 2029. Robot assisted surgery; treatment at specialist centres; genomic testing; AI detection; and a reduction of waiting lists are also stated goals for the National Cancer Plan. Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, said: "Thanks to the revolution in medical sc...
