NHS launches National Cancer Plan

£2.3bn investment in diagnostics

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The NHS has launched its National Cancer Plan, with the stated goal of ensuring three in four people diagnosed with cancer from 2035 onwards are cancer-free or living well after five years. 

The proposed changes are in reaction to the NHS not meeting its central cancer performance target, that being 85% of patients start treatment within 62 days of referral since 2014. The practicalities of the plan include a £2.3 billion investment in diagnostics, which aim to deliver 9.5 million additional tests by 2029. Robot assisted surgery; treatment at specialist centres; genomic testing; AI detection; and a reduction of waiting lists are also stated goals for the National Cancer Plan. Wes Streeting, health and social care secretary, said: "Thanks to the revolution in medical sc...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

Bupa to launch Cancer Specialist Centres
Bupa to launch Cancer Specialist Centres

