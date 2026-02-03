COO appointment for National Friendly

Duncan Reeves takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Mutual, National Friendly, has announced the appointment of Duncan Reeves as its first chief operating officer.

Reeves joined National Friendly in 2008 as new business manager, having worked across multiple departments over the last 17 years. His roles at the mutual have included managing customer services, as well as leading underwriting and claims. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "Duncan's appointment as our first chief operating officer recognises both his outstanding contribution to National Friendly over the past 17 years and the strategic importance of technology in our future growth. "His deep operational knowledge combined with his vision for digital transformation ma...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

OneFamily to merge with Scottish Friendly

NHS launches National Cancer Plan

More on Insurer

OneFamily to merge with Scottish Friendly
Insurer

OneFamily to merge with Scottish Friendly

Combined 2.3m members

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 February 2026 • 2 min read
Guardian updates online portal for policyholder engagement
Insurer

Guardian updates online portal for policyholder engagement

Real-time policy information displayed

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2026 • 2 min read
COO appointment for National Friendly
Insurer

COO appointment for National Friendly

Duncan Reeves takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 03 February 2026 • 1 min read