COO appointment for National Friendly

Reeves joined National Friendly in 2008 as new business manager, having worked across multiple departments over the last 17 years. His roles at the mutual have included managing customer services, as well as leading underwriting and claims. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "Duncan's appointment as our first chief operating officer recognises both his outstanding contribution to National Friendly over the past 17 years and the strategic importance of technology in our future growth. "His deep operational knowledge combined with his vision for digital transformation ma...