ABI outlines 2026-28 strategy for insurance, long-term savings

The ABI said it has had a successful three-year period in which it strengthened the sector's role in supporting financial resilience and wellbeing across the UK. Its new strategy aims to build on this to drive more progress and respond to emerging challenges. Looking ahead, the ABI will look to deliver initiatives that aim to improve people's understanding, experience and trust in insurance and long-term savings, noting that it will continue to ensure the sector serves customers' changing needs while promoting its role in society. Specifically, the ABI will look at forming partnership...