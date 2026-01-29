Scottish Widows sees adviser applications double in 2025

Provider, Scottish Widows, has revealed its 2025 full year results for its insurance, pensions and investments businesses.
The protection side of the business saw adviser driven applications double last year, as its market share continued to increase to 7.8% from 5.8%. Scottish Widows said this is due to a refreshed adviser and improved service capability, including using AI to speed up underwriting and claims. 2025 marked the first full year that Scottish Widows offered its income protection (IP) product, the provider launched its IP offering at the end of 2024 to help close the gender protection gap. Last year, Scottish Widows also launched a pre-application underwriting decision tool for advisers, e...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.