Scottish Widows sees adviser applications double in 2025

The protection side of the business saw adviser driven applications double last year, as its market share continued to increase to 7.8% from 5.8%. Scottish Widows said this is due to a refreshed adviser and improved service capability, including using AI to speed up underwriting and claims. 2025 marked the first full year that Scottish Widows offered its income protection (IP) product, the provider launched its IP offering at the end of 2024 to help close the gender protection gap. Last year, Scottish Widows also launched a pre-application underwriting decision tool for advisers, e...