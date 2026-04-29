iPipeline adds Feature Badging to SolutionBuilder

The new capability adds up to 12 visual badges to each provider quote, this aims to help advisers identify key product features and compare benefits for clients. Providers can also spotlight differentiators using selected flagship badges, iPipeline said this makes it easier to demonstrate value beyond the premium. Stephanie Hydon, AVP, strategic partnerships, iPipeline, said: "Protection products differ by much more than just price. By deploying a simple, visual set of feature badges, advisers can quickly draw distinctions between products – meaning a richer, yet simpler recommendatio...