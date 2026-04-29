iPipeline adds Feature Badging to SolutionBuilder

Adds up to 12 badges to each provider quote

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Technology provider, iPipeline, has added Feature Badging onto its protection quote and research portal, SolutionBuilder.

The new capability adds up to 12 visual badges to each provider quote, this aims to help advisers identify key product features and compare benefits for clients. Providers can also spotlight differentiators using selected flagship badges, iPipeline said this makes it easier to demonstrate value beyond the premium. Stephanie Hydon, AVP, strategic partnerships, iPipeline, said: "Protection products differ by much more than just price. By deploying a simple, visual set of feature badges, advisers can quickly draw distinctions between products – meaning a richer, yet simpler recommendatio...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Exeter pays out £71m in 2025

Over-85 population expected to double in next 25 years

More on Technology

Iress adds AI underwriting tool to The Exchange
Technology

Iress adds AI underwriting tool to The Exchange

Partnership with The Interesting Life Company

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 April 2026 • 1 min read
AI leading to care delays: AXA Health
Technology

AI leading to care delays: AXA Health

36% of users turn to AI first

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 April 2026 • 1 min read
UnderwriteMe launches AI engine
Technology

UnderwriteMe launches AI engine

Misrepresentation detection

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 18 March 2026 • 1 min read