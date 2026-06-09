Simplybiz introduces AI file checking service

Human checks will be built in as standard, with the technology providing compliance support to over 3,300 directly authorised advice firms and licensing technology to over 20,000 users. Fintel said it has invested heavily in AI across its software and data (Defaqto) businesses and compliance services brands, Simplybiz and threesixty. The AI solution has been "rigorously trained" by Simplybiz's and threesixty's compliance experts to assess advice quality and identify files warranting further human attention. Alex Whitson, CEO, Fintel Services said this is the first in a series of ...