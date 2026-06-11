AI will create millions of new protection policies

Modern protection is built around process, portals and persistence, for the last decade we've been obsessed with advertising algorithms, quick quotes and speed to dial. Has it worked? According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a large proportion of the UK population remains outside the protection market. Around 31 million adults hold no pure protection product and 18m have never actively considered their protection needs. Why do these people not want to talk to us? The protection gap in 2026 is a conversation gap. Start the conversation Consumers are, however, talking...