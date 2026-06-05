Clients being misled by AI top adviser concern

However, the Openwork Pulse survey – surveying 333 respondents – also found 55% believe AI will complement their roles, allowing them more time to focus on advice and client relationships. Of 118 of the respondents, one in six advisers have seen more clients using AI to support with their financial planning over the last six months. Meanwhile 20% are already exploring how they can incorporate AI into a hybrid advice model with 16% recognising an urgent need to adapt their business to remain competitive. Additionally, the survey revealed clients are the most worried about inflation/...