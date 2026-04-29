Mental health could cost UK £170bn: Zurich

Provider, Zurich, has published it’s Value of Mental Health report, showcasing the dangers the UK economy faces if mental health support fails to develop.
Productivity losses due to mental health are projected to rise to 5% of UK GDP by 2030, or £170 billion per year, according to Zurich. The report shows that by 2030, 32% of working-age adults are projected to live with a mental health condition, with the rate spiking to 64% among those aged between 15-19. The diagnosed conditions projected include anxiety disorders (49%); major depressive disorder (26%); other mental disorders (7%); dysthymia (4%); autism spectrum disorders (3%); ADHD (3%); and bipolar disorder (3%). A link between poor mental health and long-term economic inactiv...
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