Mental health could cost UK £170bn: Zurich

Productivity losses due to mental health are projected to rise to 5% of UK GDP by 2030, or £170 billion per year, according to Zurich. The report shows that by 2030, 32% of working-age adults are projected to live with a mental health condition, with the rate spiking to 64% among those aged between 15-19. The diagnosed conditions projected include anxiety disorders (49%); major depressive disorder (26%); other mental disorders (7%); dysthymia (4%); autism spectrum disorders (3%); ADHD (3%); and bipolar disorder (3%). A link between poor mental health and long-term economic inactiv...