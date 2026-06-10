Employers urged to help fight cancer misinformation

Employers are perfectly placed to help overcome a major barrier to prevention and early intervention – namely the lack of cancer awareness, says Vanessa Sallows, claims and clinical development director, group protection, Legal and General (L&G).
In a time where people, of all ages, frequently turn to social media for everything from recipes to health advice, misinformation about cancer is widespread. This represents a major hurdle in the goal to raise cancer awareness and reduce incidence. But employers are ideally placed to help. Why? Because many employers have two in-built attributes; namely employee trust and, in many cases, access to prevention and early intervention expertise via their employee benefits. L&G recently reported on the analysis of six months' usage of Perci Health's cancer awareness and nurse support servi...
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