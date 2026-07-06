Government to create Workplace Health Intelligence Unit as part of Keep Britain Working Review

It forms part of an update to Sir Charlie Mayfield's Keep Britain Working (KBW) Review, which reported initial findings last November that recommended further collaboration between government, employers and the private sector to improve workplace wellbeing. The new Workplace Health Intelligence Unit will track sickness absence, return-to-work outcomes and disability participation, in a move the government said will make workplace health performance visible for the first time. It will collect standardised data from employers and providers across the UK, as sickness absence is "tracked ...