Canada Life appoints group protection head of distribution

Riberio, who takes the role immediately, will be responsible for working with adviser partners and will lead the distribution team.

He also joins the protection senior leadership team to support the provider's protection growth and digitalisation ambitions, according to Canada Life.

Dan Crook, managing director, group protection, Canada Life UK, said: "I am pleased to welcome Antonio to Canada Life and the strong expertise he brings to our team. The creation of Antonio's role reflects our commitment to further strengthening the partnerships and distribution routes that will support our workplace customers and their advisers well into the future.

"By deepening relationships with our key adviser partners and our understanding of customers' changing needs, we can scale for sustainable, profitable growth and ensure our workplace protection solutions stay ahead of the curve."

Ribeiro joins from Yurtle, where he was CEO and founder, he previously held roles within star-ups and ventures, as well as a period of time as client relationship manager at L&G Investment Management.

Antonio Ribeiro, head of distribution, protection, Canada Life UK, said: "I am excited to be joining Canada Life. What attracted me was the strength of the culture, which I see through Dan's leadership, and the clarity of the strategy around longevity and helping people to extend their healthy lifespan.

"Combined with the business's size, scale and reputation, there is a significant opportunity to enhance what we do through digitalisation and build on an already strong foundation for the future."