Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Aviva has seen a 1% increase in protection sales in the first half of 2026, according to its half-year statistics.
The provider quantified this growth using the annual premium equivalent (APE) for protection sales. Total sales across protection and health in H1 2026 reached £86m, at a steady level year-on-year compared to 2025. Individual protection saw a slight downturn in new business APE, from £91m in the first six months of 2025, to £87m in the same period in 2026, a 4% decrease. Growth in the product line was mostly attributed to the provider's group protection offering, up to £86m in new business APE from £81m in the first half of 2025, a 6% uptick. Health saw the most dramatic downtu...
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