Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Growth in group new business

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Aviva has seen a 1% increase in protection sales in the first half of 2026, according to its half-year statistics.

The provider quantified this growth using the annual premium equivalent (APE) for protection sales. Total sales across protection and health in H1 2026 reached £86m, at a steady level year-on-year compared to 2025. Individual protection saw a slight downturn in new business APE, from £91m in the first six months of 2025, to £87m in the same period in 2026, a 4% decrease.  Growth in the product line was mostly attributed to the provider's group protection offering, up to £86m in new business APE from £81m in the first half of 2025, a 6% uptick. Health saw the most dramatic downtu...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

NHS waiting list down 100,000 patients year-on-year

New principal international consultant for Everywhen

More on Insurer

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026
Insurer

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Growth in group new business

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 August 2026 • 2 min read
Royal London appoints group chief risk officer
Insurer

Royal London appoints group chief risk officer

James McCourt to retire

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read
Over 450 professionals achieve CII Chartered status in H1 2026
Insurer

Over 450 professionals achieve CII Chartered status in H1 2026

195 gained Chartered designations across insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read