Royal London appoints group chief risk officer

James McCourt to retire

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Royal London, has appointed Louise Gelling as group chief risk officer, effective September 2026.

Succeeding James McCourt, who will retire at the end of this year, Gelling joins from M&G where most recently she was interim chief risk and compliance officer. Prior to this, Louise held senior risk roles at UBS for eight years, and began her career at Deloitte, where she spent 15 years in audit and advisory roles focused on banking and capital markets clients.   Barry O'Dwyer, CEO, Royal London, said: "I am pleased to welcome Louise to Royal London as our new group chief risk officer. She brings extensive leadership experience in risk, compliance and regulatory change, and will play...

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