COVER's editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 3 August 2026. Our top stories this week are: Royal London records rise in sales amid IP changes L&G new business premiums up 22% in H1 2026 Protection APE up across the board: Gen Re 23% of SMEs could fold if they lost a key person: Scottish Widows Omni Protect named distribution partner for Walsham Brothers COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Shortlists revealed