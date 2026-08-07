The COVER Review dives into protection sales, business protection and distribution this week.
COVER's editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 3 August 2026. Our top stories this week are: Royal London records rise in sales amid IP changes L&G new business premiums up 22% in H1 2026 Protection APE up across the board: Gen Re 23% of SMEs could fold if they lost a key person: Scottish Widows Omni Protect named distribution partner for Walsham Brothers COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Shortlists revealed
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.