L&G new business premiums up 22% in H1 2026

New business annualised premiums for L&G increased by 22% to £168m in H1 2026, compared to £138m the year prior. Across the board, total gross premiums for protection increased by over 2% to £1.19bn from £1.16bn in H1 2025. Specifically, its retail protection gross premiums increased by 2% to £784m from £771m in H1 2025, recording new business annual premiums of £87m, compared to £77m last year. L&G said sales "remained strong" across all channels, with its digital self-service and "data-led capability" remaining core to its proposition. For group protection, gross premiums rose...