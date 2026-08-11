Fifth of adults without a long-term financial plan

The mutual's latest Family Finance Tracker research found that nearly one in five respondents did not know what they wanted their finances to achieve over the next five years or more, increasing to nearly 33% among lower earners. Around 30% of adults with household incomes of up to £25,000 had no clear financial priority for the future, dropping to 18% among those earning between £25,000-£50,000. The figure also dropped to 7% among households earning between £50,000-£75,000, and 5% among households with incomes over £75,000. Kevin Brown, savings expert, Scottish Friendly, said: "It...