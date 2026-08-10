Search interest in PMI up 150%: The Exeter

Search interest in ‘private medical insurance’ increased by 150% over the past year, according to Google Trends analysis from The Exeter.
Compared with the year prior, interest in ‘private health insurance' increased by 120% and searches for ‘private healthcare' were up by 50%. The cost of private healthcare has also come under scrutiny as search interest in this increased by 1,100% year-on-year, while interest in ‘private GP cost' was up by 150%. At the same time, The Exeter said its Consumer Health and Finance Tracker found that 49% of UK adults expected NHS wait times to increase in the six-month period from March 2026, with 33% being unsure if the NHS could fully meet their needs if they fell ill. According to t...
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