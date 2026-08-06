Protection policy annual premium equivalent (APE) was up for all products in Q1 2026, according to Gen Re’s Protection Pulse update.
The total APE in Q1 2026 was £219m, exceeding 2025's total Q1 figure of £205m. The increase in APE was paired with a similar level of policies sold over the quarter, according to Gen Re. In Q1, the total number of policies sold was 531,173, representing a slight decrease year-on-year. The Q1 2025 statistics showed 531,419 policies were sold in the quarter. Looking at products, underwritten whole of life (WoL) saw the sharpest increase in APE over the quarter, up 45% year-on-year. All other products tracked by the Protection Pulse also saw increases in APE, with income protection...
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