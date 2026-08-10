Nick Tait appointed as MD of Denplan

Denplan, part of The Simplyhealth Group, has appointed Nick Tait as its managing director.
Tait joined from NVS Group, where he operated as commercial director, previously he held roles at Hilditch Group, DSK and Dental Directory Group. According to a Denplan statement, Tait joins the business with experience in strategic, commercial and operational experience across dental, primary care, veterinary and wider healthcare markets. Paul Schreier, chief executive officer, Simplyhealth, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nick to Denplan. "His deep experience across healthcare, strong commercial acumen, and proven track record of leading transformation programmes make him the...
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