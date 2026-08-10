Nick Tait appointed as MD of Denplan

Joins from NVS Group

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Denplan, part of The Simplyhealth Group, has appointed Nick Tait as its managing director.

Tait joined from NVS Group, where he operated as commercial director, previously he held roles at Hilditch Group, DSK and Dental Directory Group. According to a Denplan statement, Tait joins the business with experience in strategic, commercial and operational experience across dental, primary care, veterinary and wider healthcare markets. Paul Schreier, chief executive officer, Simplyhealth, said: "We are delighted to welcome Nick to Denplan.  "His deep experience across healthcare, strong commercial acumen, and proven track record of leading transformation programmes make him the...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

NHS waiting list down 100,000 patients year-on-year

More on Insurer

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026
Insurer

Aviva protection sales up 1% in H1 2026

Growth in group new business

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 14 August 2026 • 2 min read
Royal London appoints group chief risk officer
Insurer

Royal London appoints group chief risk officer

James McCourt to retire

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read
Over 450 professionals achieve CII Chartered status in H1 2026
Insurer

Over 450 professionals achieve CII Chartered status in H1 2026

195 gained Chartered designations across insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read