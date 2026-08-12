Over 450 professionals achieve CII Chartered status in H1 2026

195 gained Chartered designations across insurance

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Professional body, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) awarded Chartered status to 453 insurance and financial planning professionals in the first half (H1) of 2026.

Around 195 professionals gained Chartered designations across insurance, while 258 individuals achieved Chartered Financial Planner status. Breaking down the type of insurance titles awarded by the CII between January and June 2026, most were for Chartered Insurers (86), followed by Chartered Insurance Brokers (53) Chartered Insurance Practitioners (43), Chartered Underwriters (8) and Chartered Risk Managers (5). The CII also recorded growth in 2025 with a total of 1,139 Chartered designations awarded, compared to 1,127 in 2024, with the professional body stating there was "consistent...

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Jaskeet Briah
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195 gained Chartered designations across insurance

Jaskeet Briah
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clock 12 August 2026 • 1 min read