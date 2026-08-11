In-force group risk policies on the rise: Swiss Re

The number of policies in 2026 was 97,007, compared with 63,590 policies in 2006. The reinsurer said that its data was able to track new-to-market business for the first time, showing the new uptake of group policies in 2025 for group long-term disability income (GLTDI); group death benefits; and group critical illness cover. The data reported covered 72% of all in-force schemes, Swiss Re said that figures it detailed should be considered a minimum of new policies. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, Group Risk Development (GRiD), said: "This is the first time that new-to-market busine...