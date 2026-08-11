In-force group risk policies on the rise: Swiss Re

51% increase in new policies since 2006

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The number of in-force policies for group risk has increased by 51% since 2006, according to data from reinsurer, Swiss Re.

The number of policies in 2026 was 97,007, compared with 63,590 policies in 2006. The reinsurer said that its data was able to track new-to-market business for the first time, showing the new uptake of group policies in 2025 for group long-term disability income (GLTDI); group death benefits; and group critical illness cover. The data reported covered 72% of all in-force schemes, Swiss Re said that figures it detailed should be considered a minimum of new policies. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, Group Risk Development (GRiD), said: "This is the first time that new-to-market busine...

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