The provider surveyed 5,000 employees and 500 HR decision makers across the UK, finding that 90% of employers who offered benefits believed their healthcare offering is flexible. This has led to a perception gap between businesses and employees in the workplace benefits available, as employers estimated that for every £1 spent on health benefits, they received £1.90 in value. Despite this, 15% of employees found it difficult to use the health service, with "poor" access to NHS healthcare impacting the ability for 42% to perform at their best. This comes as taking time off work for ...