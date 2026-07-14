More than half (52%) of employees have said they need more flexible healthcare options than what is currently available to them, according to Simplyhealth.
The provider surveyed 5,000 employees and 500 HR decision makers across the UK, finding that 90% of employers who offered benefits believed their healthcare offering is flexible. This has led to a perception gap between businesses and employees in the workplace benefits available, as employers estimated that for every £1 spent on health benefits, they received £1.90 in value. Despite this, 15% of employees found it difficult to use the health service, with "poor" access to NHS healthcare impacting the ability for 42% to perform at their best. This comes as taking time off work for ...
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