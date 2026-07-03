Unum UK adds personalised cancer navigation service

Partnership with Reframe Cancer

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Unum UK, is launching a personalised cancer navigation service for employees, in partnership with Reframe Cancer.

The specialist cancer navigation provider will work with Unum to provide access to structured and clinically governed support, aiming to help employers act early. The service is available to employees covered by Unum's group income protection and group life products. It looks to support employees through the waiting period for answers and to provide access to cancer navigation specialists to help them understand what has happening and what comes next. Liz Walker, chief operating officer, Unum UK, said: "The stage before diagnosis often happens while people are still trying to carry...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Final day to enter

Third of businesses only signpost to health and wellbeing support on demand

More on Group Protection

Unum UK adds personalised cancer navigation service
Group Protection

Unum UK adds personalised cancer navigation service

Partnership with Reframe Cancer

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 July 2026 • 2 min read
Canada Life appoints group protection head of distribution
Group Protection

Canada Life appoints group protection head of distribution

Antonio Ribeiro takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 July 2026 • 1 min read
60-67 days of healthy life lost per year due to mental health: Zurich
Group Protection

60-67 days of healthy life lost per year due to mental health: Zurich

‘Value of Mental Health’ report launched

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 June 2026 • 3 min read