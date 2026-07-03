Unum UK adds personalised cancer navigation service

Provider, Unum UK, is launching a personalised cancer navigation service for employees, in partnership with Reframe Cancer.
The specialist cancer navigation provider will work with Unum to provide access to structured and clinically governed support, aiming to help employers act early. The service is available to employees covered by Unum's group income protection and group life products. It looks to support employees through the waiting period for answers and to provide access to cancer navigation specialists to help them understand what has happening and what comes next. Liz Walker, chief operating officer, Unum UK, said: "The stage before diagnosis often happens while people are still trying to carry...
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