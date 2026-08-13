Epassi appoints Antonio Barradas to expand growth

Barradas has led the firm's Netherlands business for the past three years, where he grew the customer network to more than 5,000 businesses. In the newly created role, Barradas will be responsible for broader regional responsibility, including Epassi's UK operation and Zest - an employee benefits platform acquired in June 2025. The appointment forms part of a new regional structure at Epassi, which the business said has been designed to lift benefit take-up in the UK and scale Zest internationally. Barradas said: "These are three strong businesses that have grown up apart. The Neth...