Epassi appoints Antonio Barradas to expand growth

Digital employee benefits platform, Epassi, has appointed Antonio Barradas as regional managing director.
Barradas has led the firm's Netherlands business for the past three years, where he grew the customer network to more than 5,000 businesses. In the newly created role, Barradas will be responsible for broader regional responsibility, including Epassi's UK operation and Zest - an employee benefits platform acquired in June 2025. The appointment forms part of a new regional structure at Epassi, which the business said has been designed to lift benefit take-up in the UK and scale Zest internationally. Barradas said: "These are three strong businesses that have grown up apart. The Neth...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.