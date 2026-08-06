Half of employees want more personalised health and wellbeing support

More than half (55%) of employees would like more personalised health and wellbeing support, with 61% saying they would engage more if interventions were tailored to what they need, according to Vitality.
This comes as 52% of employees believed their workplace health and wellbeing initiatives are little more than a 'tick-box exercise'. The provider said its research, which surveyed 1,000 employees of all seniority levels findings, suggests there is a gap between the support provided by employers and whether it addresses the real needs of employees, rather than it being an investment issue. Employees reported that their workplace offered access to formal health wellbeing benefits and services (63%); health and wellbeing support tools such as apps, online resources and employee assistanc...
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