COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Final day to enter

Today (03 July 2026) marks the final day to enter the COVER Excellence Awards 2026, which look to recognise the people and businesses going above and beyond in protection and health.
The deadline to submit in one or more of our 25 categories is midnight tonight, with the entries to be judged by our hand-selected panel of experts, acknowledging the best and brightest in protection and health. The awards ceremony will take place at Marriot Grosvenor Square, London on 10 November 2026, enter now for your chance to be celebrated on the night. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The COVER Excellence Awards see out each year with a bang, recognising those that have done the most to raise the bar in protection and health. With just one day left to enter, we're looking...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.