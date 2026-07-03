COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Final day to enter

The deadline to submit in one or more of our 25 categories is midnight tonight, with the entries to be judged by our hand-selected panel of experts, acknowledging the best and brightest in protection and health. The awards ceremony will take place at Marriot Grosvenor Square, London on 10 November 2026, enter now for your chance to be celebrated on the night. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The COVER Excellence Awards see out each year with a bang, recognising those that have done the most to raise the bar in protection and health. With just one day left to enter, we're looking...