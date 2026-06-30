60-67 days of healthy life lost per year due to mental health: Zurich

‘Value of Mental Health’ report launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Around 60-67 days of healthy life is projected to be lost per year by 2030 for an average person living with a mental health condition, Zurich has found.

The provider has launched a report, The Value of Mental Health, which marks the first in its new research series, The Value of Health and Wellbeing. The report examined six countries - Australia, Chile, Germany, Malaysia, the UAE and the UK – and found that awareness of mental health has increased, with more people coming forward for diagnosis and support. Zurich said a common pattern emerged across different systems: "significant costs" are carried not only by governments but by individuals, households and employers, through wellbeing and productivity losses that "dwarf" public budge...

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