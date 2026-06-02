Aviva expands ChatGPT app to life insurance quotes

This builds on Aviva's launch of ChatGPT in April, allowing customers to receive a quote for its home insurance Signature policy. To create a quote, customers can enter their details into the app, with their information pre-populated into the Aviva journey. Should customers wish to proceed with cover, they will complete their application on Aviva's website to purchase. Aviva said the update marks the next phase of its collaboration with OpenAI, by extending the app's capabilities to help customers apply for life insurance "quickly and easily" using Large Language Models (LLMs). The...