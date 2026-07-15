Mutuals call on government removal of P11D for workplace cash plans

Current rules were said to discourage employers and employees from using "affordable" and "practical" healthcare products. According to the AFM, the current P11D treatment fee can create an incentive for employees to opt out of employer-sponsored schemes. Removing the fee is expected to eliminate barriers, improve take-up of workplace health plans and help to reduce pressures on the NHS, the AFM said. The call forms part of the association's recently published strategy, Closing the Gaps: Building Financial Resilience, in which the AFM called on the government and regulators to imp...